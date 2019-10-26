We Should Have Won – Sheffield United Star Following Draw At West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset believes on the basis of chances his created his side should have beaten West Ham United at the London Stadium following a 1-1 draw.



West Ham took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Andriy Yarmolenko played Robert Snodgrass through who produced a deft left-foot finish to score the opening goal.













But Sheffield United fought back after the break and Mousset scored following a slick move and a delicious delivery from the right flank as the Blades equalised.



The away side continued to create opportunities and Mousset believes that they should have got more than just the point for their performance in the game.





The striker is also happy to keep his good goalscoring form going and has credited Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder for pushing him to keep chipping away at the West Ham defence.







The Sheffield United attacker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "That's been a great week. Scored two goals and played a lot. Very special for me.



"The manager just said to me stay up the pitch, try to score and keep pushing – that's what we did.





“We missed a lot of chances at the end. We managed to get a draw but we should have won.



“No surprise in where we are in the league. We just believe and keep pushing."



Sheffield United have moved up to seventh in the league table while West Ham stay ninth.

