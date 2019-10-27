Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield this afternoon.



The European champions have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League standings cut to just two points and will be desperate to re-establish a five-point lead over Manchester City.













Tottenham have not won at Anfield since 2011, when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric were the goalscorers.



Liverpool are without winger Xherdan Shaqiri, while Joel Matip has a knee issue.





Alisson lines up in goal for Jurgen Klopp's men, while Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are the centre-back pairing. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Fabinho slots into midfield with Jordan Henderson and Georgino Wijnaldum, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are up top.







If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options to pick from, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.





Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane



Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi

