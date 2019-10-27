XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2019 - 15:33 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield this afternoon.  

The European champions have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League standings cut to just two points and will be desperate to re-establish a five-point lead over Manchester City. 
 

 



Tottenham have not won at Anfield since 2011, when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric were the goalscorers.

Liverpool are without winger Xherdan Shaqiri, while Joel Matip has a knee issue.
 


Alisson lines up in goal for Jurgen Klopp's men, while Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are the centre-back pairing. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Fabinho slots into midfield with Jordan Henderson and Georgino Wijnaldum, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are up top.



If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options to pick from, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
 


Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi
 