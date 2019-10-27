Anthony Martial Starts – Manchester United Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Norwich City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Daniel Farke's Norwich City side at Carrow Road this afternoon.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for his side to make no mistake against the Canaries, who are inside the drop zone in the Premier League, but will be aware that if Norwich can take all three points they would move to level on points with Red Devils.













Manchester United still have injury issues, with Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly all out of action. Azel Tuanzebe has a hip problem.



David de Gea slots into goal for Manchester United, while at centre-back Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof play.





Further up the pitch Solskjaer selects Fred and Scott McTominay, while Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.







If the Manchester United boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.





Manchester United Team vs Norwich City



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Young, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Martial, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Williams, Garner, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood

