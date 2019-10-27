XRegister
06 October 2018

27/10/2019 - 22:14 GMT

Brescia President Ready For Financial Sacrifice To Keep Man City and Man Utd Linked Sandro Tonali

 




Massimo Cellino has indicated that he is prepared to sign up Manchester United and Manchester City linked Sandro Tonali on a new contract.

The teenage midfielder has been the talk of Italian football since last season when he fashioned Brescia’s rise to Serie A from the second tier of Italian football.  


 



Tonali has seamlessly adapted to the top tier as well and the midfielder’s stock has only risen this term, with him also making his debut for the Italian national team.

There is talk of the midfielder leaving Brescia at the end of the season with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli tracking him.
 


He is believed to be valued at €50m, but Cellino indicated that it could cost clubs more than that if they want to prize him out of Brescia.



The Brescia president also insisted that he would like to see Tonali sign a new long term contract as soon as possible as he believes the youngster might not play regular football at a bigger club.

Cellino told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: The agent and his parents asked me about the €50m quote.
 


"I replied that for me he is worth €300m, which is to say I do not want to sell him.

"I have a dream. If Sandro agrees to stay, I am ready for a great financial sacrifice to renew his contract.

"It is up to him: if he can continue to have fun here or move to a big club and risk not playing."

Cellino is likely to be tested with offers for the highly rated Tonali and it remains to be seen if the youngster's head is turned.  
 