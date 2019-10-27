Davinson Sanchez Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to take on European champions Liverpool at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Spurs have a poor recent record at the ground and have not tasted success at Anfield since a 2011 win, courtesy of goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric.













The visitors have had an inconsistent start to the season, but did return to winning ways in midweek when they crushed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League.



Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains out for Tottenham, meaning that Paulo Gazzaniga continues between the sticks.





Mauricio Pochettino picks a defensive unit of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







The Tottenham boss has options on the bench to change things, including Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Austin, Davies, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lucas

