Former Liverpool Star Warns Tottenham of Knock-on Effect of Losing Key Man

Dominic Matteo has warned Liverpool's opponents Tottenham Hotspur that if they lose players such as Christian Eriksen then they could struggle to keep hold of their other stars.



Tottenham are due to take on Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon, turning out at a ground at which they have not won since 2011 as they seek a statement-making victory to turn their season around.













However, the London-based side's woes go beyond the pitch, with the likes of Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld all looking to be in their final season at the club, which Matteo feels 'smells danger' for the team.



The 41-year-old believes Eriksen has been one of Tottenham's, as well as Europe's, best players in recent years and feels it would be a huge blow for Spurs to lose the Danish international.





Matteo, who thinks Eriksen will not extend his stay at the club, has warned that losing such a player could make it harder to keep hold of other top performers at north London.







"I think that [uncertainity over key players’ future], for me, smells danger for other players who are seeing this", Matteo, previewing Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham, said on LFC TV.



"Your best players want to know who's going to be there going forward.





"I think people like Eriksen, he's been one of Tottenham's best players and one of the best players around Europe for a few years now.



"He's not certain to stay, is he? Probably not going to stay now the way his contract negotiations are looking.



"So, to lose players like that when you're trying to build something, I think it is difficult for a club.



"And I think Spurs are going to struggle to keep hold of the better players if they do lose players like Eriksen, do lose Vertonghen and if you're losing these types of players, it is going to be difficult for them to hold on to the rest."



Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld all are in the final year of their contracts with Tottenham and could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.



It remains to be seen how many of the trio feature at Anfield against Liverpool this afternoon.

