XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2019 - 19:35 GMT

He Could Have Been Sent Off – Roy Hodgson On Arsenal Star

 




Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was lucky not to see red for a tackle on Eagles star Wilfried Zaha.

Hodgson's Palace played out a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday evening, coming from 2-0 down to earn a point against Unai Emery's men.   


 



Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead in the Premier League encounter after goals from Sokratis and David Luiz, Palace defending poorly from corners, in the seventh and ninth minutes, respectively.

Crystal Palace pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute when Calum Chambers tangled with Zaha, allowing Luka Milivojevic to step up and score from the penalty spot.
 


The leveller came in the 52nd minute through Jordan Ayew, who headed home a cross from James McArthur.



Arsenal had a goal from Sokratis ruled out after a Chambers foul on Gary Cahill as it ended 2-2 in north London, as they failed to find a winner.

Hodgson, assessing the win, feels there is a case to make that Arsenal could have ended with ten men after Guendouzi fouled Zaha late on.
 


The Palace boss told the BBC's Match of the Day: "There's no way he wanted to cause any harm, he just wanted to stop Zaha getting free because they wouldn't have caught him and it would have been a case of can he convert one on one.

"I think he [Guendouzi] is quite lucky he got the yellow card, some might say it was a red, but that's of no interest to me.

"I'm just disappointed Wilf didn't get chance to win the game for us."

Hodgson also believes that Crystal Palace can be happy with the draw, classing a point at Arsenal as a good result.

"Today is very important, the second half performance against Manchester City gave us hope and today gives us confidence in ourselves.

"I don't think it was one of our best performances – we have a lot of good players who can play even better, but 2-2 against Arsenal at this time is a very good result", the former Liverpool manager added.
 

 