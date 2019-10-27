He Could Have Been Sent Off – Roy Hodgson On Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was lucky not to see red for a tackle on Eagles star Wilfried Zaha.



Hodgson's Palace played out a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday evening, coming from 2-0 down to earn a point against Unai Emery's men.













Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead in the Premier League encounter after goals from Sokratis and David Luiz, Palace defending poorly from corners, in the seventh and ninth minutes, respectively.



Crystal Palace pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute when Calum Chambers tangled with Zaha, allowing Luka Milivojevic to step up and score from the penalty spot.





The leveller came in the 52nd minute through Jordan Ayew, who headed home a cross from James McArthur.







Arsenal had a goal from Sokratis ruled out after a Chambers foul on Gary Cahill as it ended 2-2 in north London, as they failed to find a winner.



Hodgson, assessing the win, feels there is a case to make that Arsenal could have ended with ten men after Guendouzi fouled Zaha late on.





The Palace boss told the BBC's Match of the Day: "There's no way he wanted to cause any harm, he just wanted to stop Zaha getting free because they wouldn't have caught him and it would have been a case of can he convert one on one.



"I think he [Guendouzi] is quite lucky he got the yellow card, some might say it was a red, but that's of no interest to me.



"I'm just disappointed Wilf didn't get chance to win the game for us."



Hodgson also believes that Crystal Palace can be happy with the draw, classing a point at Arsenal as a good result.



"Today is very important, the second half performance against Manchester City gave us hope and today gives us confidence in ourselves.



"I don't think it was one of our best performances – we have a lot of good players who can play even better, but 2-2 against Arsenal at this time is a very good result", the former Liverpool manager added.

