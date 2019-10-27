He Was Outstanding – Liverpool Defender Impressed With Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has tipped his hat to goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga after the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.



Tottenham sprung into a 1-0 lead after just 45 seconds when Harry Kane struck, but then it was backs to the wall as they looked to keep Liverpool at bay at Anfield.













Spurs did eventually concede as Jordan Henderson (52nd minute) and Mohamed Salah (penalty, 75th minute), with Liverpool taking all three points from the Premier League fixture to move six points clear at the top of the table.



Tottenham could have conceded more goals and throughout the game Gazzaniga, in between the sticks due to Hugo Lloris' injury, was in good form; he kept out an effort from Van Dijk.





Van Dijk was fully aware of the goalkeeper's efforts and dubbed him "outstanding".







The defender told BBC Radio 5 live: "I think the win was deserved.



"We knew it was going to be tough but when they scored after less than a minute that made it harder.





"We reacted, kept putting on pressure. Their goalkeeper was outstanding", the Dutchman added.



Gazzaniga, 27, will be looking to do enough in Lloris' absence to give Mauricio Pochettino a selection headache when the France goalkeeper is fit to return to action.

