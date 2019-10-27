I Thought I Was Living OK – Rangers Star Reveals Being Put Right By Fitness Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers attacker Greg Stewart has admitted he now realises he was not living right off the pitch after being put on the right path by the Gers' fitness coaches.



The Ibrox outfit swooped to sign Stewart in the summer and he has been eased into action under Steven Gerrard this term.













Stewart was handed a start by Gerrard in Rangers' 2-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday, completing 65 minutes before being replaced by Sheyi Ojo.



The attacker insists he has been working hard behind the scenes with the Rangers fitness team as he bids to get up to speed and believes he is now the fittest he has ever been.





Stewart admits that he had long felt he was taking care of himself the right way off the pitch in terms of his diet, but has now been set straight by the fitness team at Ibrox.







"I've been working really hard, just like the rest of the boys to be fair", Stewart said on Rangers TV.



"We're a good group of boys. We all work hard for each other.





"But I've been working hard with the fitness coaches, doing the extras and getting myself into better shape so I can give my best on the pitch.



"Yes, I do [feel the fittest I ever have been]. I don't think I realised, off the pitch, just living right, as in I'm quite bad for eating stuff.



"The fitness coaches have been on me for that, so it's been a bit of a shock to my system because I'm thinking to myself I've been actually living OK, but I've not been.



"They've been brilliant for me", the 29-year-old added.



Stewart will be hoping to keep his place in the Rangers team when the Gers make the trip to take on Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

