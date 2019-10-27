I Won’t Say Exactly What He Said – Rangers Star Coy Over Steven Gerrard’s Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Filip Helander is in no mood to divulge what boss Steven Gerrard said at half time during the Gers' Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell, but had indicated the manager was not pleased with the performance.



The Gers knew they had to respond to Celtic beating Aberdeen earlier in the day, but fell behind in the 21st minute when Devante Cole found the back of the net for Motherwell.













James Tavernier spurned a golden chance to level in the 38th minute when he missed a penalty, but Rangers did go in at 1-1 thanks to a stoppage time Jermain Defoe strike.



Rangers had to wait until the final ten minutes to score the winning goal, with Helander heading home and securing a vital three points.





Helander, Rangers' match-winner, believes the Gers played extremely poorly in the opening 45 minutes and indicated that Gerrard was not pleased with what he saw.







The defender will not divulge what the manager said though.



"It was a tough game, I think we were terrible in the first half, the second half was better but still, it wasn’t a good performance but it is three points", Helander told Rangers TV.





"I think they had a good game plan, they were playing wide with their two strikers and it caused a bit of a problem for us.



"There were many parts we didn’t do well, we didn’t do the basic stuff well enough but we’ll take the win.



"I am not going to say exactly what the manager was saying at half-time but we hadn’t done well and we had to try and change a few things", the Sweden international added.



Rangers play again on Wednesday night when they are in action at Ross County

