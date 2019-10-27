XRegister
06 October 2018

27/10/2019 - 18:57 GMT

It’s Like We Were Playing Fourth Division Team – Liverpool Legend On Win Over Tottenham

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan feels the Reds were so dominant in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield that the statistics make it look as if they were playing a fourth division side.

The Reds fell behind after just 45 seconds of football in the league encounter when Harry Kane struck, stunning the Anfield crowd.   


 



Liverpool looked to respond, but found Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in good form and went in at half time trailing 1-0.

However, Liverpool were level within six minutes of the start of the second half when Jordan Henderson scored, while the comeback was complete when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to make it 2-1.
 


Liverpool laid siege to Tottenham's goal when hunting for goals and ended the game registering 21 shots on goal and 14 on target.



Whelan thinks that Liverpool produced a superb performance and rates the display as one of the best he has seen from the Reds.

And the former Red thinks that the statistics after the match paint Tottenham in a poor light and show Liverpool's dominance, with Jurgen Klopp's men unlucky to not score more goals.
 


He said post match on LFC TV: "It could have been five or six. Why Tottenham only decided to play, or try to play, when they were 2-1 down I don't know.

"They put so many men behind the ball. They were in the referee's face. They were spoiling everything.

"Liverpool, to come back and for me win it emphatically. It is one of the best performances I've seen from Liverpool and I know there's been some great performances.

"But the way they went about that today – this is Tottenham.

"The stats read as if Liverpool were playing a fourth division team, 20 odd shots, 14 on target; magnificent performance", Whelan added.

The result at Anfield means that Liverpool sit six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
 

 