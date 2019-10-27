Kieran Tierney Starts – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.



The Eagles will be looking to spring a shock on the Gunners in the Premier League fixture and recorded a 3-2 win at the ground last season thanks to goals from Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur.













Unai Emery's side edged out Portuguese side Vitoria in the Europa League on Thursday night, but lost their last Premier League outing, at Sheffield United.





Emery must make do without Reiss Nelson, who has a knee injury.





Bernd Leno slots in between the sticks for Arsenal, while at centre-back the Gunners field David Luiz and Sokratis. Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are full-backs. In midfield, Granit Xhaka slots in with Matteo Guendouzi. Dani Ceballos plays, while Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







If Emery needs to change things then he can look to his substitutes bench, where he has a host of options, including Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin.





Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace



Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Holding, Torreira, Martinelli, Saka



