27/10/2019 - 20:51 GMT

No Burning Desire To Manage Manchester United Says Club Legend

 




Ryan Giggs has insisted he has no burning desire to become Manchester United manager.

The club legend has taken his first steps into permanent management in charge of the Wales national team and is looking to build a reputation in the dugout.   


 



It was to Giggs as a caretaker option that Manchester United turned to when they sacked David Moyes in 2014, while he then continued his association with the club as part of Louis van Gaal's backroom staff.

He departed the Red Devils in 2016 following Jose Mourinho's appointment as manager, but the Portuguese has now gone as managerial instability at Old Trafford continues.
 


A vacancy could come up again soon, but Giggs insists he has no big desire to take the job at Old Trafford.



He told beIN SPORTS: "I've not got any real burning desire to be Man United coach.

"I'm happy with my job at the moment and see where it takes me."
 


Giggs' Wales are currently fourth in their Euro 2020 qualifying group with eight points from six games, four points off second placed Hungary and six behind group leaders Croatia.

Wales play Azerbaijan and Hungary in November's international break.
 