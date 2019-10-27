Ryan Kent On Bench – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Motherwell this afternoon at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture.



Steven Gerrard's men played out a 1-1 draw at FC Porto in the Europa League in midweek and will be looking to make no mistake against Motherwell this afternoon.













Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks and James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Rangers go with Connor Goldson and Filip Helander.



In midfield, Rangers go with the three of Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield, while up top Greg Stewart and Brandon Barker support Jermain Defoe.





Gerrard has a number of options on the bench if he needs to change things during the 90 minutes, including Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo.







Rangers will need all three points to remain level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.





Rangers Team vs Motherwell



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Arfield, Stewart, Barker, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Jack, Kent, Ojo, Morelos

