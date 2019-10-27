Said He’d See Me In Dressing Room, Didn’t See Him Again – Leeds Loan Star On Bust-up At Vitesse

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has held the door open for Vitesse to re-integrate Riechedly Bazoer into the squad, insisting he has no issues with the midfielder, despite a training ground bust-up.



A training ground bust-up between Bazoer and Grot, including words the midfielder then exchanged with coach Leonid Slutsky, has seen Bazoer banished from the club.













The midfielder has been told not to report for duty until further notice and Grot admits that what happened at the training ground got out of hand.



Grot, on loan at Vitesse from Leeds for the season, said on Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: "It started as something that can happen every so often in training, but this time it got out of hand.





"They were mostly words. I didn't hear what he said because I was caught up in the emotion, but I read that he said he would see me in the dressing room. Well, I didn't see him again."







Grot has indicated that he is fully prepared to welcome Bazoer back into the Vitesse fold, but acknowledges the decision is one for others to make.



"As far as I am concerned, he does not necessarily have to apologise.





"But we are still a team and it is not only up to me to decide whether he can come back.



"I myself have no problems with him.



"I am always good with Bazoer. For me it is finished, but the group has been clear that you cannot do what he did.



"So for now, I do not know what he has to do to come back", the attacker added.



Grot's Vitesse slipped to a shock 2-0 Eredivisie defeat at home against ADO Den Haag on Saturday and now sit in fourth place in the Dutch top flight.



Bazoer, who was highly rated as he progressed through the youth ranks at Ajax, joined Vitesse from Wolfsburg in the summer on a three-year deal, but his future at the club is now in question.

