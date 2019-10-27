Sevilla Loans Boss Keeping Close Tabs On Norwich City Star, Aware of Recruitment Needs

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla loans manager Julien Escude is keeping close tabs on Ibrahim Amadou during his spell at Norwich City, amid question marks over the club's defensive options going forward.



Amadou fell out of favour at Sevilla and was loaned to Norwich for the season, with the Canaries also boasting a purchase option to keep him on a permanent basis.













The defender-cum-midfielder has been turning out as a centre-back at Carrow Road and Sevilla are looking closely at him, even though Norwich may want to keep him.



According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, loans manager Escude is keeping close tabs on how Amadou is performing in the Premier League.





Escude is aware that Sevilla sporting director Monchi is looking at recruiting central defenders going forward and will look at whether Amadou could do the job if he does return to the club.







Amadou has a contract running until the summer of 2022 at Sevilla, meaning if he does return he would be a cost-effective option for the club at centre-back.



Escude is likely to be watching closely this afternoon when Norwich play host to Manchester United at Carrow Road.





Daniel Farke's men sit second from bottom in the Premier League with seven points from their opening nine league games.

