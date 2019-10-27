XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2019 - 13:36 GMT

Sevilla Loans Boss Keeping Close Tabs On Norwich City Star, Aware of Recruitment Needs

 




Sevilla loans manager Julien Escude is keeping close tabs on Ibrahim Amadou during his spell at Norwich City, amid question marks over the club's defensive options going forward.

Amadou fell out of favour at Sevilla and was loaned to Norwich for the season, with the Canaries also boasting a purchase option to keep him on a permanent basis.   


 



The defender-cum-midfielder has been turning out as a centre-back at Carrow Road and Sevilla are looking closely at him, even though Norwich may want to keep him.

According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, loans manager Escude is keeping close tabs on how Amadou is performing in the Premier League.
 


Escude is aware that Sevilla sporting director Monchi is looking at recruiting central defenders going forward and will look at whether Amadou could do the job if he does return to the club.



Amadou has a contract running until the summer of 2022 at Sevilla, meaning if he does return he would be a cost-effective option for the club at centre-back.

Escude is likely to be watching closely this afternoon when Norwich play host to Manchester United at Carrow Road.
 


Daniel Farke's men sit second from bottom in the Premier League with seven points from their opening nine league games.
 