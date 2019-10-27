This Will Quickly Show State of Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes the opening 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield will set a marker for how this afternoon's game will play out.



Spurs have been in poor form and were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Watford last weekend, though they returned to winning way in midweek by crushing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League.













Molby was at the Watford game and was not impressed with Tottenham. The former midfielder admits that seeing Spurs play against the Hornets meant he was sure there was nothing for Liverpool to fear.



However, Molby does accept Tottenham put in a vastly improved performance against Red Star Belgrade.





"I was at the game on Saturday against Watford and they were, I don't want to say they were dreadful, but they were very, very average", he said on LFC TV after Liverpool's win at Genk.







"They got away with it 1-1 and you think, can't wait to play them Sunday.



"In fairness they showed a lot against Red Star. I know Red Star are not to Liverpool's level, but they showed a lot of movement, a lot of pace, a lot of energy."





Molby, a former Denmark international, feels that the opening 20 minutes at Anfield this afternoon will show what state Tottenham are in.



"The first 20 minutes are going to tell you everything", he added.



Tottenham have not won at Anfield since 2011, when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric scored the goals.

