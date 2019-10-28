Didn’t Think We’d Cope With Losing Ben Woodburn, Oxford Boss Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted he did not think his team would cope with losing Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn to injury, and is delighted they have kept on track.



The Liverpool talent broke a bone in his foot earlier this month in a draw against Accrington Stanley and is looking at spending several months on the sidelines, depriving Robinson of his services.













Oxford have coped well without Woodburn though, winning all their three League One games without the forward, and Robinson admits he was fearful about the effect the Liverpool man's injury would have on his side.



Robinson, addressing the absence of former Liverpool man Cameron Brannagan, was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail: "But Cameron Brannagan will have a scan this afternoon, he's still in severe pain this morning and can't put any weight on it.





"We'll have to wait and see for the true reality of the injury to come to the surface.







"While we're in this moment we just hope it's not a bad one – for him most importantly because he's probably been the best player in League One this season, from what I've seen.



"That [would be] a massive blow to us. It's always difficult to replace players with that quality.





"But we'll deal with it – I didn't think we'd cope with losing Ben Woodburn for a period of time, but we seem to have found a way of managing that", the Oxford boss added.



Woodburn has so far made 13 appearances across all competitions for Oxford, scoring once and contributing five assists for his U's team-mates.



Robinson is preparing his side for Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash against fellow League One side Sunderland, as he looks to guide his team through to the fifth round of the competiton.

