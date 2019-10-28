XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2019 - 21:21 GMT

Everything Points To Us – Liverpool Loan Star Oozing Confidence Ahead of Bundesliga Derby Game

 




Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is relishing the Berlin derby this coming weekend and believes the scales are firmly tilted in the favour of his side Hertha Berlin.

The former Red Star Belgrade star is on his second season-long loan at Hertha Berlin as he bids to kick on with his development .   


 



He is set to sample the Berlin derby this weekend when Hertha Berlin play newly promoted Union Berlin, making the trip across the capital to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Grujic knows how much winning the derby would mean to the fans and has vowed the players will pull out all the stops in search of three points and the bragging rights.
 


The Liverpool man also believes that Hertha Berlin are well placed to put their rivals to the sword as they have the advantage in a host of areas.



"I can promise that we will do anything for it!" Grujic was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

"We have more quality in the team, have invested more in new players, have played longer in the Bundesliga and have more experience.
 


"Everything points towards us. It is up to us. If we cannot do that, that's our fault. Then [it will be because] we are not good enough."

Grujic's Hertha Berlin have taken eleven points from their opening nine games to sit eleventh in the Bundesliga, while Union Berlin have picked up only seven points, sitting 15th and have lost four of their last five league matches.

The two clubs last met in 2013, with a 2-2 draw played out at Hertha Berlin.
 