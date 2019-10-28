Imagine If This Happens – Leeds United Legend Issues Message To Whites Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels the Whites are in a good position despite not performing at their best and has urged the fans to look at the positives, telling supporters to think about how good things will be when the team click.



The Elland Road club recorded their second consecutive draw at Hillsborough on Sunday, with their game against Sheffield Wednesday ending in a stalemate.













Leeds have won just one of their last four league games and the dropped points have seen them miss their chance to go back on top of the Championship table, leaving the fans frustrated.



However, Dorigo, who played for the Whites between 1991 and 1997, has urged the Peacocks faithful to look at the positives while also admitting that Leeds have not been at their best this season.





The 53-year-old feels Leeds are in a good position, pointing out that the club are just two points off top spot, have the best defensive record in the league (eight goals conceded and seven clean sheets),have some key players to return from injury, and believes things will only get better when the side start clicking.







"Sometimes it’s also essential to stop and look at the positive aspects, take stock of the situation in calm light", Dorigo wrote on his site.



"Leeds are 2 points off of top spot, have the best defensive record in the Championship along with having the most shots at goal of any other team (by nearly 20 shots).





"Are we playing at our best? No, but we are doing an awful lot right.



"We have [Adam] Forshaw, [Pablo] Hernandez and [Jamie] Shackleton to come back along with two home games coming up.



"We know the areas that need improving, but we’re sitting in a good position that should have us all eager to go again.



"Imagine if we really start to click!"



Leeds now have two home games coming up, against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, respectively, and they will be looking to get back on track.

