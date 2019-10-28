Jaap Stam Departs Feyenoord Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Reading manager Jaap Stam has departed his job at Feyenoord with immediate effect.



Stam was appointed the coach of Feyenoord in the summer as the successor to Giovanni van Bronckhorst and endured a difficult summer transfer window.













He also struggled with injuries to a number of players and Feyenoord's Eredivisie form was poor, with the Dutchman leaving the club sitting in a lowly 12th.



The final straw was Sunday's 4-0 drubbing at rivals Ajax and now the curtain has fallen on Stam.





A number of angry fans had taken to social media after the derby defeat to call for Stam to go – and the former defender is now no longer Feyenoord coach.







Stam indicated after the loss he would consider his position and now he has departed De Kuip.



The Dutchman, who made his name as a player at Manchester United and Lazio, took over at Reading in 2016, but was shown the door in March 2018.





He headed back to the Netherlands, taking over at Zwolle and his work caught Feyenoord's eye.



Stam signed a two-year contract at De Kuip, but is now leaving just months into his time as Feyenoord coach.

