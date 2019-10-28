XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/10/2019 - 11:36 GMT

Let’s Reach 40 Points – Crystal Palace Star On Expectations After Arsenal Draw

 




Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew insists the Eagles are keeping their expectations in check, with their full focus on securing Premier League survival for now, after they drew at Arsenal.

Roy Hodgson's side held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, taking Crystal Palace's points tally to 15 for the season.  


 



The Eagles are now placed sixth in the league table, having won four and drawn three of their ten games so far, and are just one point behind the fifth-placed Gunners.

However, Crystal Palace are keeping their expectations low and ensuring Premier League survival is their sole focus, according to Ayew, who netted the side's second at Arsenal.
 


"The most important thing is still for us to reach the 40-point mark as quickly as possible and then we will see", Ayew told Crystal Palace's official website.



The Ghanian striker feels the draw was a fair result for both clubs on Sunday and is hopeful that his side than keep their momentum going.

"We reacted really well after the two goals conceded and that was a positive thing and gave us confidence", Ayew explained.
 


"And then after the penalty we grew in confidence more and luckily we got the chance to equalise.

"Overall I think our performance it was a good game, and we could’ve got the three points, they could’ve got the three points, so one-point each was a fair result.

"We are in the right direction and will look to continue like this."

Crystal Palace will now host an in-form Leicester City, who thrashed Southampton 9-0 at the weekend, this weekend.   
 