Mistake – Former Australia Star Critical of Tottenham’s Approach At Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur's approach to defending a one-goal lead against Liverpool at Anfield was a mistake, according to former Australia international Ned Zelic.



Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool locked horns at Anfield on Sunday and the game saw the Reds claim a 2-1 victory over the visitors.













Tottenham took the lead in the very first minute of the game through Harry Kane and then decided to sit back and defend the slender advantage against Liverpool, which Zelic believes backfired for Mauricio Pochettino's side.



The 48-year-old feels the game between Liverpool and Tottenham is an apt example for a side punishing opponents who decide to drop off to defend a slender lead.





Zelic insists defending a thin one-goal lead against a team like Liverpool was a mistaken approach from Tottenham.







"Liverpool versus Spurs a great example of a team punishing an opponent with a 'defend the lead, park the bus' mentality", Zelic wrote on Twitter.



"Dropping off to defend a lead against this Liverpool side is asking for trouble.





"Eventually mistakes will be made trying to deal with Liverpool's incredible attacking intensity."



While Sunday's win helped Liverpool restore their six-point lead at the top of the league table, Spurs now sit 12th and are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

