No, Leeds United Players Won’t Be Satisfied – Former White On Recent Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker insists Leeds United will not be satisfied after taking just two points from a possible six points over their last two games.



The Peacocks travelled to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the weekend and were forced to come away with a point, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.













Leeds also shared the points when they travelled to Preston North End last week, after Eddie Nketiah's late goal saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.



While Parker believes Leeds showed strong character to take one point each from two venues, which he feels are tough places to go to, Marcelo Bielsa and his team will not be satisfied with the results, according to the former defender.





Parker, who insists the draws will give the side some confidence, believes Leeds players want to come away from every game with a win and anything short of that is a disappointment for them.







"I don't think you could ever be satisfied [with] two points out of six," Parker told LUTV.



"But they have, I feel, a strong character.





"Coming to two difficult grounds and coming away undefeated from both of them.



"But no, these boys, they will want to go into every game winning and believing that they can win every game, but I think it'll give them confidence going to rest of the campaign, coming to two tricky away games, not getting turned over.



"And I think every team that plays us realise they have to do a job by matching our work rate and desire, to just get anything out of it, because first and foremost that's what we put into games now, and then we rely on the better quality in the final third."



Leeds now have two consecutive home games against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers coming up in the league, which they will be aiming for maximum points from.

