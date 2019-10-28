They Were Excellent – Former Leeds United Star Picks Out Two Whites For Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes Whites stars Kiko Casilla and Ben White were excellent against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.



Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough in the Championship on Saturday, sharing the spoils in a hard-fought Yorkshire derby.













Ex-Leeds man Parker feels there was a 'real battle' between the clubs at the weekend, but believes the draw and a point each was a fair result.



The 31-year-old revealed that he expected the game to play out the way it did before kick off, and lauded both sides' defences for their strong displays.





However, Leeds goalkeeper Casilla and centre-back Whites were the Whites stars who caught the former left-back's eye, leading Parker to hail both of their performances as 'excellent'.







"It's a difficult one. I think a point is probably a fair result", Parker said on LUTV.



"It was a real battle. A typical Yorkshire derby.





"We kind of expected how the game panned out before we kicked off. Two teams' defences that were great.



"Ben White was excellent. I thought he was superb and rightly man of the match.



"Kiko was excellent today, the saves he produced.



"He was coming for crosses. It looked a really assured performance from him."



Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table with 25 points and are two points behind table-toppers West Brom, who drew their weekend game against Charlton Athletic.

