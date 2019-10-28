This Is Replicating First Team Challenges – Rangers Youth Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Graeme Murty believes the different challenges the young Colts are experiencing are similar to those of first team players.



The Light Blues Under-21s are set to travel to fifth-tier English club Solihull Moors in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup on Tuesday.













With the cup tie against the Moors' senior squad on the horizon, Rangers Under-21s boss Murty is glad that his team are getting a variety of challenges both in Europe and the United Kingdom, which he feels is parallel to the challenges the Gers first-team face.



The 44-year-old is confident that the first-team-like challenges will stand his players in good stead for senior squad action in the future.





However, Murty pointed out that their game against the Solihull Moors first-team will be highly demanding and believes his side need to prepare accordingly for Tuesday's match.







"I think is a different challenge, which is why we do what we do", Murty said on Rangers TV.



"We have had a really technical challenge in Europe, we have had tactical challenges that we don't get in Scotland and now we are getting a different challenge.





"We are playing against a mature group of men and we are playing [against] a completely different style with a completely different demand in their league.



"We have to go and match that, we have to research really well.



"We have prepared our players because, as you can tell, they're in good spirits at the moment.



"We have to recover them properly and get them ready to go and marry up against a different style.



"And I think that serves really good parallel to the first-team.



"So the first-team will have a European challenge, then they will have a domestic challenge and then they will have a challenge, actually, in a cup competition in a game they are expected to win.



"So, we get lots of different challenges and lots of different problems to throw at the players, which obviously helps their education and helps their thought processes but prepares them, hopefully, to play for our first-team."



Murty's side will progress into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup if they register a victory against Solihull Moors.

