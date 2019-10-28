This Will Change Things – Liverpool’s Loris Karius Confident of Besiktas Changing Fortunes

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Loris Karius is hopeful that Besiktas' derby victory against Galatasaray will be a turning point for the Black Eagles this season.



Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas registered a 1-0 win over derby rivals Galatasaray in the league on Sunday, with Umit Nayir scoring the sole goal of the clash between the Istanbul giants.













While a victory against their arch-rivals is always joyful for Besiktas and their fans, the weekend's win is only their third across all competitions this season.



The Black Eagles currently sit eighth in the league table with 12 points and have lost each of their three Europa League group stage games so far.





However, Besiktas goalkeeper, Karius, who is at the club on loan from Liverpool, believes that Sunday's win against Galatasaray will be a turning point for his side.







The German admitted that Besiktas have not been at the best in the past few weeks, but is positive that the side's triumph over Galatasaray will change the mood at the club.



"I cannot predict the future, but there will be a change in the sense of a return to positive thoughts," Karius was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sozcu.





"In the last few weeks we have not shown our true face in some matches and that we have not done our best.



"I think we changed that [against Galatasaray] today.



"We made everyone around us happy. I think there will be a positive change in this sense."



Besiktas will now travel to Antalyaspor in the league this weekend and will be looking to earn their first away win of the season.

