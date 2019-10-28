Vitesse Star Apologises After Bust-up With Leeds United Loan Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitesse midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has apologised following a training ground bust-up with Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot and has as a result returned to training at the Dutch club.



Bazoer clashed with attacker Grot in training and then exchanged sharp words with coach Leonid Slutsky, being then sent from the pitch.













Vitesse, stunned by the former Ajax midfielder's behaviour, then told him not to report for duty until further notice and there were question marks over his career at a club he only joined in the summer from Wolfsburg.



However, Vitesse confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that Bazoer has apologised for his behaviour and has now been called back into training.





Bazoer has buried the hatchet with Grot and Slutsky, and will now work to get back into the fans' good books at Vitesse.







Without Bazoer, Vitesse suffered a shock 2-0 loss at home against ADO Den Haag and slipped to fourth place in the Eredivisie standings.



Slutsky's men are next in Dutch Cup action on Tuesday when they play host to De Graafschap and it remains to be seen if Bazoer will be involved following his apology.





Grot, on loan for the season from Leeds, has so far played in all Vitesse's eleven Eredivisie games so far, hitting the back of the net once and providing a single assist for his team-mates.



He remains under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2021.

