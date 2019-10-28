We Need Ibrox To Be Feared – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his desire for the Light Blues' home Ibrox to be a fortress and wants it to be feared by visiting sides.



The Glasgow-based club have got off to a positive start in the 2019/20 campaign, ending on the losing side just on two occasions out of the 23 games they have placed across all competitions.













Rangers' record at their home stadium Ibrox has also been impressive this term, registering victories in ten of the eleven games they have played there so far and scoring 34 goals.



While Gers manager Gerrard is unsure if every side that come to Ibrox are fearful, he is confident that their opponents will always be respectful to them when they come.





The 39-year-old feels it is necessary for Ibrox to be a fortress and feared by opponents, but expressed concern over the times when Rangers have let themselves down when the opposition came to Ibrox fearful.







Gerrard also believes that his side will get better results in the long term if they show more consistency and hunger at Ibrox.



"I don't know [if teams fear coming to Ibrox], it is difficult for me to comment on that", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.





"I think, they'll certainly be respectful.



"They'll certainly know that if Rangers play anywhere near their level, I think they are in for a very tough game, which is what we want and it's been what we've been trying to build.



"We need Ibrox to be feared and we need it to be a fortress.



"The majority of the time it has been, we've only let ourselves down on the odd occasion.



"So, the more consistency and the more hunger we can show at Ibrox, the better results we get in the long run."



Rangers have important Europa League games against FC Porto and Young Boys coming up at Ibrox over the next two months and the Gers will be hopeful of registering wins on both occasions.

