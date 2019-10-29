XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/10/2019 - 14:59 GMT

At Moment Every Game Is Like Cup Final – Rangers Star Loving Pressure of Battling Celtic

 




Rangers striker Jermain Defoe believes that the title race in Scotland has made every game look like a cup final because of the stakes that ride on each result.

Celtic and Rangers both won on Sunday to keep the battle at the top of the league table tight and they are still level on points, with only goal difference keeping the Bhoys ahead of Steven Gerrard’s side.  


 



The title race has been tipped to go down to the fire with many believing that there is a real chance that Celtic’s run of eight consecutive league titles could come to an end next year.

The pressure on both sides to keep pace with each other has been immense and Defoe admits that it is exciting to be part of the whole process from within.
 


He admits that every game feels like a cup final as both teams do not want to drop points and that has helped the Rangers players to focus better.



The striker also feels Rangers have the squad to cope with Celtic and believes Gerrard has the options to keep rotating his players and keeping the squad fresh for the rest of the season.

Defoe said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “It is exciting.
 


“When you are playing at the top of the league you know that every game is so important.

“Every game is like a cup final and it is good as you always find that extra, prepare more and it is exciting.

“We want to try and win as many games as we can and we are confident at the minute, which is important.

“We have such a strong squad, the manager can rotate and keep the players fresh.

“And the players who are coming in are doing a good job.”

Rangers have an away trip to Ross County waiting for them on Wednesday night, with Celtic hosting St. Mirren at the same time.
 