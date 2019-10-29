Don’t Tinker, Former Everton Star Tells Marco Silva Ahead of Watford Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton defender Derek Mountfield has warned Marco Silva against making too many changes in the Toffees' EFL Cup tie against Watford this evening.



Silva has found himself under pressure again after his side lost the plot at Brighton on Saturday and lost 3-2 after they were leading 2-1 with ten minutes left on the clock.













They will be hosting Watford in an EFL Cup last 16 tie at Goodison Park tonight and Mountfield believes the Everton boss should not commit the same mistakes from last season.



Everton fielded a heavily rotated side in the third round last term and lost at home on penalties against Southampton to be knocked out of the competition.





Mountfield feels even the big teams now take the EFL Cup seriously and insisted Everton must not try to be too cute with team selections and must field their strongest team against Watford.







He believes their defence need confidence and Silva must not lose the opportunity to play them together in a big game.



“More of the big teams realise now, finally, that it’s very much worth going for”, Mountfield told The Athletic.





“Silva making seven changes last season was far too many.



“I said it then and will say it again — pick a strong team and make changes when you’re comfortably ahead if you want to. Jordan Pickford has started the first two games this time around and that’s good.



“It’s no good messing with the back four either. Pick the same defence and let them continue to work on ironing out their issues during games.



“Everton aren’t a side that comes back from a goal behind to win very often so you have to be able to keep clean sheets.”



To Silva’s credit, he has fielded strong line-ups in the EFL Cup this season, even against lower league sides.

