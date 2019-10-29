XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/10/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero Start – Manchester City Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Southampton
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to fellow Premier League side Southampton in the EFL Cup at the Etihad Stadium this evening. 

Pep Guardiola will be looking for his side to make progress into the EFL Cup fifth round by piling more pressure on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
 

 



Southampton were thrashed 9-0 at home by Leicester City in the league on Friday and Hasenhuttl will be desperate for his side to show a reaction at the home of the champions.


Manchester City have put nine goals past Southampton in their last two meetings, with the Saints scoring twice.
 


For this evening's game, Guardiola starts Claudio Bravo in goal, while in defence he opts to pick Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Eric Garcia and Angelino. Further up the pitch, Tommy Doyle is given a run-out, while Phil Foden also plays. Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva will support Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.



The Manchester City manager has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne.
 


Manchester City Team vs Southampton

Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Garcia, Angelino, Doyle, Foden, Mahrez, Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero (c) 

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, De Bruyne, Silva, Cancelo, Bernabe, Poveda
 