He Could Bring In Record Fee For Celtic – Former Top Flight Star On Bhoy

Former top flight Scottish star Alex Rae has conceded that there is every chance that Celtic will get a club record fee when Odsonne Edouard moves on from Parkhead in the near future.



The former Paris Saint-Germain talent has eleven goals in 20 appearances this season and has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe.













Ahead of the January transfer window, there has been talk of Celtic potentially losing the striker this winter, but the club are unlikely to sell him in the middle of the season.



However, the Scottish champions are expected to come under serious pressure to sell him next summer and Rae believes they could easily get a club record fee when he departs Celtic Park.





The former midfielder said on the Ladbrokes Social Club when asked if Celtic will get a club-record fee for Edouard: “I think there is every chance.







“[Moussa] Dembele came in for half a million quid and he moved for £18m to £20m.



“This guy came for £8m or £9m and it is suggested that he would go for more if he continues in this form.”





Celtic signed Edouard from PSG on loan in 2017 and the deal was made permanent last year.



Kieran Tierney’s £25m move to Arsenal last summer was the biggest fee Celtic have received for an outgoing player.

