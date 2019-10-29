He Needs Time To Develop – Former Manchester United Star On 21-Year-Old Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber has insisted that Marcus Rashford must be given the time he needs to develop as a proper forward and believes he is still not the finished article.



Rashford has scored in back-to-back league games for Manchester United, against Liverpool and Norwich City, and looked rejuvenated at Carrow Road after the return of his strike partner Anthony Martial to the starting eleven.













The forward has scored 50 goals for Manchester United in all competitions and has reached the landmark at a quicker rate than former Red Devils greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.



The 21-year-old has come in for criticism this season due to a dry spell at the start of the campaign but Webber insisted that the young forward is only getting started in his career.





He stressed that Rashford is still not the finished article and must be given the time to develop further and become the goalscorer that Manchester United want him to be.







Webber said on MUTV's Kick Off show: “He is only just getting going.



“If I am right in saying but he has got to 50 goals quicker than Ronaldo and Rooney.





“He misses chances, but everybody does.



“Thierry Henry came into the Premier League, missed chances for fun at Arsenal and then what a player he turned out to be.



“You have got to give time for people to develop. Everybody wants everything now and the finished article.



“But he is just 21, turns 22 on Thursday, he has got a lot of time to go.”



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to get rid of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer has put the onus on Rashford and Martial to become more deadly in front of goal.

