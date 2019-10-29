He’s Got Wow Factor – 21-Year-Old Impresses Aston Villa Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa assistant manager Richard O'Kelly has heaped praise on striker Keinan Davis for his grit and persistence, while also hailing the youngster's 'wow' factor.



The 62-year-old holds Davis in high regard, but admits the youngster has not been able to get a run of games due to one reason or another.













However, O'Kelly is impressed with how the 21-year-old has affected the games he has played in, both in last season and the ongoing one, specifically pointing out his performances against Crewe Alexandra and Brighton in the EFL Cup.



The Englishman feels Davis is heading in the right direction, with his grit and willingness to keep on improving and is hopeful that Aston Villa can have him training with the first-team regularly.





O'Kelly admires Davis' 'wow' factor and is in awe of how the striker does not get distracted from what he wants to achieve.







“Keinan is a player you look at and go ‘wow, he’s got some potential’", O'Kelly told Aston Villa's official site.



“Through one reason or another – little niggles here and there – he’s never really had a run of games.





“But what he’s done is come on in games and affected them. Last season in the Championship there were a few near the end where he affected the games when we really needed him to.



“This season he scored at Crewe and created chances and did well at Brighton, too.



“He’s heading the right way. It’s just about getting him out on the training pitch every day and keeping working with him.



“The good thing about him is that he wants to do well and improve.



“Nothing fazes him. He thinks ‘throw something else at me, I will deal with that.’ He’s a cracking lad.”



Davis has made eight appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa this season, with six of them coming in the Premier League.

