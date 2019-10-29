XRegister
06 October 2018

29/10/2019 - 15:13 GMT

I Don’t Understand It – Gladbach Sporting Director On Arsenal Fans’ Treatment of Granit Xhaka

 




Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has lent his support to the club's former player Granit Xhaka and is not sure why the Arsenal fans have not been backing the midfielder.

Controversy has been brewing since Xhaka reacted aggressively to being booed by the home fans against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.  


 



Unai Emery has insisted that the midfielder feels sorry for his actions, but he is yet to issue a public apology and the Arsenal boss also remained non-committal on whether he will be removed as club captain.

However, the Swiss has received support from his old club Gladbach and sporting director Eberl admits that he is not still confused about the treatment the midfielder has been receiving from the Arsenal fans.
 


He insisted that Xhaka was not made captain in a vacuum and indicated that the midfielder has proved himself on the pitch to earn it.



Eberl told German outlet Sport Buzzer: “I am very sorry for him personally. In my view, it is incomprehensible.

“For me, it seems incomprehensible from a distance, since I know that in England the fans always support their clubs and the players, especially their captain. 
 


“Granit is not there for nothing, but because he is a top professional.

“He is an emotional player who gives everything for his club.”

Xhaka has been taken out from the firing line for the time being and will not face Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.   
 