If I Don’t Demand This They Won’t Be Ready – Leeds United Coach On Youngsters

Leeds United Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan has insisted that he needs to demand more from his players to help them break into the first-team set-up at Elland Road.



The Unde-23 side played out a 1-1 draw against their counterparts from Burnley at Elland Road on Monday night.









Leeds took the lead but lost control of the game and eventually conceded against the Clarets, who have continued to remain unbeaten this season.



Corberan was not pleased with the way his players lost control of the game and allowed Burnley to fight back and take a point away from Elland Road.





The Spaniard insisted that it does not matter where Burnley are at the moment as he feels that the demands from the Under-23 players will need to remain high.



While he admits that results are not the most important thing Under-23 level, he wants his players to feel the pressure of the demands and the standard required to break into the first team.



The Leeds Under-23s boss said on LUTV: “There is always more than the result.





“Results are important in football but more than the results, it is the feeling of the players and what I want to see that our players show the level needed to play in the first team.



“We knew that they are a strong team and are one of the teams in the Premier League.



“But we need to be demanding of our players and ourselves because we want to put academy players in the first team.



“We need to be more demanding and it is important to take that habit because if we as coaches don’t demand these habits and levels from the players, they won’t be ready for the first team.”



Corberan is also part of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff and helps academy players to settle into the first team squad once they are called up.