It Was Hard For Him When This Player Left – Rangers Star On Squad Helping Team-mate

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that the senior players needed to step up and help Alfredo Morelos inside the dressing room after Daniel Candeias left the club last summer.



Morelos has been an enigmatic striker since he joined the club from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in 2017 and his time at the club has been littered with brilliant performances and disciplinary issues.













The Colombian has reigned himself in a little more this season and has netted 15 goals in 21 appearances without being sent-off in any of the games.



Defoe believes Morelos has been more focused on getting goals for the team and has stayed away from the controversies and his previous disciplinary problems.





But he admits that the senior players in the squad had to do a bit more to help him this season as the Colombian did not take Candeias’ departure from Rangers too lightly.







He was good friends with the winger and needed more help to settle down following the Portuguese’s departure.



Defoe said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think he is just concentrating on doing what he is good at – scoring goals.





“He doesn’t need to get involved in all that [disciplinary] stuff with all that stuff and a lot of the boys have helped him.



“It was difficult when Daniel Candeias left, it was hard for him and so we wanted to try and help him a lot more.”



He added: “But he has been brilliant and he is getting his goals.



“His all-round game has improved as well. He is a top player.”



Defoe is battling with Morelos for the lone striker role in the team and boss Steven Gerrard regularly rotates the two.

