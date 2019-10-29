XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/10/2019 - 16:17 GMT

It Was Hard For Him When This Player Left – Rangers Star On Squad Helping Team-mate

 




Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that the senior players needed to step up and help Alfredo Morelos inside the dressing room after Daniel Candeias left the club last summer.

Morelos has been an enigmatic striker since he joined the club from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in 2017 and his time at the club has been littered with brilliant performances and disciplinary issues.  


 



The Colombian has reigned himself in a little more this season and has netted 15 goals in 21 appearances without being sent-off in any of the games.

Defoe believes Morelos has been more focused on getting goals for the team and has stayed away from the controversies and his previous disciplinary problems.
 


But he admits that the senior players in the squad had to do a bit more to help him this season as the Colombian did not take Candeias’ departure from Rangers too lightly.



He was good friends with the winger and needed more help to settle down following the Portuguese’s departure.

Defoe said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think he is just concentrating on doing what he is good at – scoring goals.
 


“He doesn’t need to get involved in all that [disciplinary] stuff with all that stuff and a lot of the boys have helped him.

“It was difficult when Daniel Candeias left, it was hard for him and so we wanted to try and help him a lot more.”

He added: “But he has been brilliant and he is getting his goals.

“His all-round game has improved as well. He is a top player.

Defoe is battling with Morelos for the lone striker role in the team and boss Steven Gerrard regularly rotates the two.
 