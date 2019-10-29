It’s His Competition – Liverpool Assistant Confirms Star Will Start Against Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed that young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal against Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.



The Merseyside-based club's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who was out with an injury following the season opener against Southampton, returned to action against Manchester United last weekend and went on to start against Genk and Tottenham Hotspur.













Now with both Alisson and Adrian available for team selection, many Liverpool fans could have expected either of the two to start in goal in the side's EFL Cup tie against Arsenal this week.



However, Reds assistant manager Lijnders has confirmed that it will be 20-year-old Kelleher who will be guarding the side's goal on Wednesday, pointing out that the EFL Cup is the Irishman's competition to play in.





Lijnders went on to heap praise on Alisson and Adrian but stressed the importance of Kelleher starting against the Gunners in the EFL Cup and expects the youngster to have a good game at Anfield.







“For us, Ali is our No.1 – more than a No.1 I would say!", Lijnders told Liverpool's official site.



“We have Adrian, who did an unbelievable job and if something happens with Ali, Adrian is our No.2 and then has to do the job.





“But in this League Cup, it is Caoimhin’s competition.



"As I said before the MK Dons game, with youth development, with these moments when they are in between the U23s and the first team, consistency is very important.



“He had a good game and he is preparing for another one. It will be special for him playing at Anfield.”



Kelleher started in goal in Liverpool's previous EFL Cup match against MK Dons and successfully registered a clean sheet as the Reds won the game 2-0.

