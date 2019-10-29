XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/10/2019 - 13:16 GMT

It’s His Competition – Liverpool Assistant Confirms Star Will Start Against Arsenal

 




Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed that young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal against Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside-based club's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who was out with an injury following the season opener against Southampton, returned to action against Manchester United last weekend and went on to start against Genk and Tottenham Hotspur.  


 



Now with both Alisson and Adrian available for team selection, many Liverpool fans could have expected either of the two to start in goal in the side's EFL Cup tie against Arsenal this week.

However, Reds assistant manager Lijnders has confirmed that it will be 20-year-old Kelleher who will be guarding the side's goal on Wednesday, pointing out that the EFL Cup is the Irishman's competition to play in.
 


Lijnders went on to heap praise on Alisson and Adrian but stressed the importance of Kelleher starting against the Gunners in the EFL Cup and expects the youngster to have a good game at Anfield.



For us, Ali is our No.1 – more than a No.1 I would say!", Lijnders told Liverpool's official site.

We have Adrian, who did an unbelievable job and if something happens with Ali, Adrian is our No.2 and then has to do the job.
 


But in this League Cup, it is Caoimhin’s competition.

"As I said before the MK Dons game, with youth development, with these moments when they are in between the U23s and the first team, consistency is very important.

He had a good game and he is preparing for another one. It will be special for him playing at Anfield.

Kelleher started in goal in Liverpool's previous EFL Cup match against MK Dons and successfully registered a clean sheet as the Reds won the game 2-0.   
 