06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/10/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Moise Kean Plays – Everton Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Watford
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Watford in an EFL Cup fourth round tie at Goodison Park this evening. 

Marco Silva takes his team into the fixture still under pressure and matters got worse at the weekend when his Toffees outfit lost on the south coast against Brighton in the Premier League.
 

 



The Portuguese has treated the EFL Cup with respect this term as he bids to guide Everton through to the latter stages and will want no mistake making against Watford.


Everton have already beaten Watford at Goodison Park this season, edging out the Hornets 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Bernard.
 


Silva starts with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he puts his trust in a centre-back pairing of Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate. Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes will look to control midfield, while Ricarlison, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



If the Portuguese wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton Team vs Watford

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Delph, Gomez, Kean, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Kean, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Tosun, Sidibe, Davies
 