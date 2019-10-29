Not Been Too Bad In Italy – Chris Smalling Touts Performance Levels At Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling has highlighted his performances since joining Roma on loan last summer.



Smalling was told in the summer that he would not be an automatic choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season after Manchester United paid a record fee to sign Harry Maguire.













The 29-year-old centre-back moved to Italy for regular football and joined Serie A giants Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.



An injury delayed his debut for Roma but since getting into the team, the centre-back has been more or less indispensable.





The numbers behind his performances in Italy have been impressive and Smalling has highlighted his tacking rate in Serie A and Europa League, which stands at 100 per cent.







He retweeted the statistics and wrote on Twitter: “Not doing too badly then.”



Roma have been mightily impressed with what Smalling has done since he joined the club last summer.





The Serie A giants are already considering signing him on a permanent deal and are reportedly set to hold talks with Manchester United in the coming weeks.



Smalling has said that he is open to staying at Roma beyond this season if the club want to keep him.

