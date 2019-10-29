Ross County Will Ask Questions of Rangers – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Stephen Craigan believes that the environment at Ross County will ask difficult questions of the Rangers team on Wednesday night.



Rangers secured a hard-fought victory over Motherwell on Sunday at Ibrox and kept pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.













Steven Gerrard’s side are aiming to end Celtic’s run of eight consecutive league titles this season and have so far managed to keep the title race tight at the top of the standings.



Craigan admits that Rangers cannot hope to win every game by playing pretty football and on some occasions, they will just have to find a way to get three points over the line.





He believes their trip to Ross County will be tricky as the setting will suit the home side, who are likely to defend deep and try to hit Rangers on the counter-attack.







The former Motherwell star feels the Gers will have to dig deep to come up with the answers at Dingwall.



Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “They just have to find a way to win.





“It is never going to be free-flowing all the time, it is never going to be pretty football [every week].



“The Dingwall pitch is not the biggest, it is going to be compact, Ross County are going to be deep and defensive and hard to play against and will play on the counter-attack.



“Rangers are used to that anyway, but the playing surface is a little bit smaller so there will certainly be questions asked.”



Ross County are sixth in the league table and drew 2-2 away at Hibernian at the weekend.

