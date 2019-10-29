Shoots Really Badly – Former Ajax Star Indicates Tottenham Linked Hakim Ziyech Not Top Club Material

Follow @insidefutbol





Hakim Ziyech has been criticised by former Ajax star Kenneth Perez, who has questioned his ability to play for a top club, despite Rafael van der Vaart telling Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to sign him.



Ziyech, who has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Liverpool, stayed put at Ajax over the course of the summer transfer window.













Speculation of a move away from Ajax has not gone away and recently Spurs have been urged to sign Ziyech by former midfield star Van der Vaart.



Following the 36-year-old revealing his message to Levy to sign Ziyech, former Ajax winger Perez has though indicated that the Moroccan is not good enough to play for a top club.





Perez lambasted the attacking midfielder for giving away the ball cheaply during matches and his poor shooting, both of which the Dane feels cannot be afforded at a top club.







The 45-year-old feels Ziyech did the right thing by staying at Ajax during the summer as he believes the Moroccan international would be relegated to a spot on the bench at bigger clubs.



"At an absolute top club, I don't see anyone losing the ball as much as he has", Perez said on Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports.





"Here it is accepted because Ajax have the ball back within two seconds.



"He also wants to play. He made a good choice by staying at Ajax.



"At bigger clubs, he would often sit on the bench or be substituted.



"He is quite right [to have stayed at Ajax].



"He shoots really badly. He has a nice long pass. He gets applause for that.



"Against Valencia it worked, but against Chelsea it went everywhere. He really had to do better."



Ziyech has scored six goals and provided nine assists from 18 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season and it remains to be seen if any club comes in for him in the January transfer window.

