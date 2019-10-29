XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/10/2019 - 13:08 GMT

Steven Gerrard Is Instilling Winning Mentality – Rangers Legend

 




Former Rangers midfielder Ian Durrant believes Gers manager Steven Gerrard is trying to instil a winning mentality and habit at the club.

In his debut season at Ibrox, Gerrard led Rangers to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership with 78 points, which is their best tally since returning to the top flight in 2016.  


 



This term, Gerrard and his Gers side are going toe-to-toe with champions Celtic, with both clubs having 25 points to their name having played 10 games each

Ibrox great Durrant feels the former Liverpool skipper is slowly 'installing' a winning habit at the Glasgow-based club and believes he has brought in a good set of players to do so.
 


Durrant also pointed out that Rangers have several top players in their ranks, terming the likes of Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe 'winners'.



"Of course, the manager is trying to install that [winning habit]", Durrant said on the official Rangers podcast.

"He's brought in players. Allan McGregor [is a] winner, [Steven] Davis winner, [Ryan] Jack winner, [Alfredo] Morelos certainly a winner.
 


"And the one at the top, you know, the older one, Defoe, just wants to win games and score goals and win things with Rangers."

Rangers will travel to sixth-placed Ross County in the league on Wednesday before hosting Hearts in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.   
 