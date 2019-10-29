They Have To Cope With This – Rangers Youth Coach On Key Aspect of Learning For Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Graeme Murty has talked up the importance of the youngsters in his ranks learning to deal with the disappointment of missing out on matchday squads.



As Rangers Under-21s get ready for their away trip to Solihull Moors in the Scottish Challenge Cup, Gers Colts' boss Murty could be forced to give few of his players some bad news.













While the 44-year-old feels it is important to keep players from his side that held Young Boys' youth side to a 2-2 draw last week, he admits that he will have to drop few of them as some players from the first-team will be joining them for the clash against the Moors.



Murty explained that he, along with other coaching staff, will provide the young players who are dropped from the matchday squad with support, but believes they need to learn to deal with instances when they are overlooked, which he feels is part of their education.





The youth coach has advised his players to not let their disappointment take over their learning and instead be determined to take the chance when they are called upon.







"It is [important to try and keep players from the Young Boys game]", Murty said on Rangers TV.



"But I like to look at the games as individual events because we don't know what support we are going to get from the first-team.





"Some of these guys might have to deal with the disappointment of missing out because some first-teamers come down and whilst it is never nice and we support the players during that, it is part of their education.



"If the first-team have 20 players, only 11 can play, so they have to deal with disappointment, they still have to be really good team-mates and they still have to learn.



"So whilst they are feeling a little shook down emotionally, they still have to deal with the fact they have to take on information because they could be called upon anytime to go on a pitch. We have all seen injuries happen in the first minute.



"If you have allowed your disappointments to take over your learning, you're not going to be prepped, you're not going to display yourself in the correct line when called upon.



"And that opportunity to play again might not come because you haven't performed to your best.



"So once again, it's all to their learning, all to their development and we like throwing challenges in there for them.



"It's how they cope with them and I think this season they've coped with them as well as I've seen the group do and the plaudits that they are getting are due to not only their quality but also a little bit of the resilience that they have shown."



Murty will hope his talents are on form as Rangers lock horns with English fifth-tier side Solihull Moors in an attempt to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

