This Is Why Rangers Talent Has Been Unfortunate – Gers Assistant

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has explained why Gers midfielder Jamie Barjonas is unfortunate not to have yet had too many first-team chances at the club.



The 20-year-old penned a new contract with Rangers on Monday, extending his stay at the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2021.













However, the central midfielder, who has made nine senior team appearances for the Gers, is yet to play a match for the first-team since Steven Gerrard took charge as manager last summer.



However, Light Blues assistant manager McAllister has pointed out that the depth in the side's midfield department is what has been restricting Barjonas' playing time.





Delighted with the player being given a new deal, the ex-Liverpool man went on to express his confidence in the midfielder, who he believes will be called upon to play this season.







“He is unfortunate that one of the strongest parts of our squad here at Rangers is the middle of the park", McAllister told the club's website.



“But I think there will be moments where we might need to call upon him and we have no doubts he can compete at this level as he has given himself a better chance – he has the body to do it.





“So it is nice to see him being rewarded and he has a part to play.”



Barjonas has played three games for the Rangers Under-21s side in the Scottish Challenge Cup this season, scoring and assisting once.

