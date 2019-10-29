We Questioned This About Him – Rangers Assistant On Gers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has admitted that the Gers coaching staff questioned Jamie Barjonas' ability to get around the pitch when they came in.



The 20-year-old central midfielder penned a new deal at the Glasgow-based club on Monday, committing his future at Ibrox until the summer of 2021.













While Barjonas is now hopeful of kick-starting is career under Gers boss Steven Gerrard, Rangers assistant manager McAllister has revealed that the coaching staff who took charge at the club last summer, doubted the player's ability to get around the pitch.



However, Gerrard's right hand man, who is highly confident in the midfielder's technical aspects, explained how they put together a programme for Barjonas, sent him away on loan and how he worked hard over the course of last season to return with a 'different body'.





McAllister went on to point out that Barjonas is now capable of playing at the highest level and revealed that he trains with the first-team on a consistent basis.







“When we arrived here, we looked at him and I don’t think it’s ever been in doubt he is a technical footballer who can play football", McAllister told the club's website.



“His ability to get around the pitch is something we questioned – we put a programme to him and he has gone away, been diligent and come back a player in a different body.





“He now has a body capable of playing at this level, and he trains with us every day."



Barjonas has made nine appearances for the Rangers first-team since making his debut against Partick Thistle in a league match in 2017.

