You’re Seeing This In Him – Rangers Assistant On Gers Summer Arrival

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has heaped praise on Light Blues centre-back Filip Helander and also provided team news ahead of Gers' midweek game against Ross County.



The former Liverpool player, now serving as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, believes Helander, who scored the winner for Rangers against Motherwell at the weekend, was 'outstanding' at FC Porto last week as well.













McAllister has lauded the 26-year-old, who arrived at the club in the summer, and the experience he brings to the table, being a regular in the Swedish national team.



"I think you are seeing a player with proven International experience in Helander, he was outstanding in Porto", McAllister told a press conference.





The 54-year-old feels that Rangers' summer business has significantly bolstered their squad, but admitted that they are wary of making too many changes.







"The recruitment in the summer has given us a strong squad, although we don't want to make too much change. That can work against you", McAllister remarked.



Rangers are now set to play their 11th league game against Ross County on Wednesday, and the former Leeds United man revealed that the Gers have some injury concerns.





"We have a few little doubts for Ross County", McAllister revealed.



"[Allan] McGregor landed awkwardly, [Brandon] Barker also. Two doubts.



"We are managing Ryan Kent but hopefully everyone will make it."



Rangers will host Hearts in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at the weekend following their league game against Ross County.

