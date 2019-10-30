XRegister
X
06 October 2018

30/10/2019 - 18:18 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Unai Emery's Arsenal outfit this evening in the EFL Cup.  

The Reds are prioritising the Premier League and the Champions League, the competition they won last year, and boss Jurgen Klopp has once again rung the changes in the EFL Cup, with the Gunners providing the opposition. 
 

 



Liverpool have young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks for this evening's cup tie.

At the back, Klopp decides to go with Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Sepp van den Berg and James Milner.
 


Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager looks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana, while Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster are the attacking threat.



If Klopp needs to try to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Herbie Kane and Curtis Jones.
 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Van den Berg, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Keita, Elliott, Brewster, Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Jones, Kane, Larouci, Chirivella, Clarkson, Koumetio
 