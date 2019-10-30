XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2019 - 15:01 GMT

Brighton Star Hoping Loan Spell Away From Seagulls Can Boost National Team Chances

 




Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jurgen Locadia is hopeful of getting back in contention for a call-up to the Netherlands national team by performing well at Hoffenheim.

The 25-year-old joined Hoffenheim from Premier League side Brighton on a season-long loan, with the Bundesliga club having the option to buy at the end of the season.  


 



Having completed his loan move in August, Locadia made his first league start for Hoffenheim in their 3-2 win against Hertha Berlin last Saturday and marked the occasion by scoring the opener.

With a boost in confidence, the centre-forward has set his eyes on getting back in contention for a call-up to the Netherlands national team squad and is hopeful of doing that by playing and scoring often for Hoffenheim.
 


"If I play a lot here and start scoring more often, I assume that I can come into the picture [for Netherlands call-up] again", Locadia told Dutch regional daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.



"I definitely have that ambition."

Locadia also explained how Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder convinced him to join the Bundesliga club and hopes to get back to his best, having failed to nail down a starting spot at Brighton.
 


"The coach got in touch with me because he had studied my situation very well and was able to convince me that I would fit in with the team with my qualities", Locadia said.

"I need that to get the best out of myself, like I did with PSV."

While Hoffenheim have the option to make Locadia's loan move permanent, it remains to be seen if the German club will trigger the clause.   
 