Brighton Star Hoping Loan Spell Away From Seagulls Can Boost National Team Chances

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jurgen Locadia is hopeful of getting back in contention for a call-up to the Netherlands national team by performing well at Hoffenheim.



The 25-year-old joined Hoffenheim from Premier League side Brighton on a season-long loan, with the Bundesliga club having the option to buy at the end of the season.













Having completed his loan move in August, Locadia made his first league start for Hoffenheim in their 3-2 win against Hertha Berlin last Saturday and marked the occasion by scoring the opener.



With a boost in confidence, the centre-forward has set his eyes on getting back in contention for a call-up to the Netherlands national team squad and is hopeful of doing that by playing and scoring often for Hoffenheim.





"If I play a lot here and start scoring more often, I assume that I can come into the picture [for Netherlands call-up] again", Locadia told Dutch regional daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.







"I definitely have that ambition."



Locadia also explained how Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder convinced him to join the Bundesliga club and hopes to get back to his best, having failed to nail down a starting spot at Brighton.





"The coach got in touch with me because he had studied my situation very well and was able to convince me that I would fit in with the team with my qualities", Locadia said.



"I need that to get the best out of myself, like I did with PSV."



While Hoffenheim have the option to make Locadia's loan move permanent, it remains to be seen if the German club will trigger the clause.

